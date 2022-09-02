ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €18.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($18.88) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($16.84) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.70 ($16.02) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €15.40 ($15.71) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. set a €15.70 ($16.02) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of ENI opened at €11.69 ($11.93) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.47. ENI has a twelve month low of €10.28 ($10.49) and a twelve month high of €14.80 ($15.10). The company has a 50 day moving average of €11.49 and a 200-day moving average of €12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

