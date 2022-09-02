Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 903,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,248 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $69,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $88.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.