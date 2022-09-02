Ernest S. Rady Acquires 20,000 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $573,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,817,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,399,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

NYSE:AAT opened at $27.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 191.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. abrdn plc raised its position in American Assets Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in American Assets Trust by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in American Assets Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in American Assets Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 84,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

AAT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

