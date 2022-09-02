Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stock Holdings Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 305,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,330 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $12,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESNT opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.35. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $50.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.29 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 85.02% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Essent Group to $54.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essent Group news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

