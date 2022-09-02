Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,129,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 234,611 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $70,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Exelixis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 303,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Exelixis by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 339,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Exelixis by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Exelixis by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXEL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

Shares of EXEL opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average is $20.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.60. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $23.40.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

