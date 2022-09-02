FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 3,540,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NYSE FDX opened at $211.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.19. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

