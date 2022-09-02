First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,060 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 59,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after buying an additional 26,916 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,537,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,488,000.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

FPXI opened at $40.17 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $70.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average is $45.11.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.288 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

