FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Holdings Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FirstCash by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FirstCash by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in FirstCash by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $76.75 on Friday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 1 year low of $58.30 and a 1 year high of $97.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.71.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $647.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

