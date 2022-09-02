Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FIVE. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Five Below to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.68.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE opened at $135.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. Five Below has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $38,395,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

