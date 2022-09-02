Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,738,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $70,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,902.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,902.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Flowers Foods stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.69.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

