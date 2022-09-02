Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,899,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 247,571 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $68,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLS. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

FLS stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $38.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $882.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.59%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

