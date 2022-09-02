Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,932 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,310 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $12,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 5.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,227 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 378.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,417 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Foot Locker to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.70.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

