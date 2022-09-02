Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

FWONK has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.20.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $63.71 on Thursday. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $71.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of -96.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.71 and a 200-day moving average of $63.44.

Insider Activity

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.34 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $123,976.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 209.8% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 421.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 739.6% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

(Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Articles

