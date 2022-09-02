Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Position Boosted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,277,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,713,000 after acquiring an additional 307,392 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 28.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 873,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,363,000 after acquiring an additional 195,367 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 327.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 58,428 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth about $5,458,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 34,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Stock Performance

FWRD opened at $97.74 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $125.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.81 and its 200-day moving average is $96.85.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.02. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $515.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Forward Air in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.83.

Forward Air Company Profile



Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

