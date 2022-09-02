Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,669 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FCPT opened at $26.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $30.13.

Four Corners Property Trust Cuts Dividend

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 109.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.