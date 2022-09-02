Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FELE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 773,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FELE stock opened at $86.76 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $551.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 16,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total transaction of $1,401,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,457,037.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 16,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total transaction of $1,401,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,457,037.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.46, for a total value of $954,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,033.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,459 shares of company stock worth $5,684,171. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FELE shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

