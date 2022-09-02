Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Stake Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 133.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

GTES opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.93. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTES. Royal Bank of Canada cut Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lowered Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.94.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

