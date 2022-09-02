GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €31.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on G1A. Barclays set a €39.00 ($39.80) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($39.80) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €32.35 ($33.01) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.49. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €31.97 ($32.62) and a 1 year high of €48.55 ($49.54). The business has a 50-day moving average of €35.01 and a 200-day moving average of €36.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

