GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Shares Down 9.5%

Shares of GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Rating) were down 9.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 490,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 326% from the average daily volume of 115,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$15.98 million and a P/E ratio of -21.00.

GFG Resources Company Profile

GFG Resources Inc, a precious metals exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds 100% interests in the Pen gold project covering an area of approximately 445 square kilometers that consists of 162 claims located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and the Dore gold project, which covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

