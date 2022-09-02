GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on GitLab to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GitLab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.50.

GitLab Price Performance

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $50.53 on Thursday. GitLab has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.44.

Insider Activity at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.13 million. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $3,959,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,609.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $3,959,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,609.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,196 shares of company stock valued at $11,762,380.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

