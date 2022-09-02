GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in GMS by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth $1,090,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth $2,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GMS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of GMS from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $46.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.85. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.43.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 93,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.72 per share, with a total value of $3,635,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,031,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,542,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

