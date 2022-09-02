Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Short Interest Down 10.1% in August

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the July 31st total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 882,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Golub Capital BDC

In other news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $139,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at $848,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.59. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

