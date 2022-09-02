Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 27,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,821,468.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,901,793.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 27,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,821,468.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,901,793.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 3,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $232,677.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,954,735.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,456 shares of company stock worth $15,043,623. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 4.6 %

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $49.63 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $181.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 451.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on GSHD shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

