Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Stock Position Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 432,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,055 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $272,418,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 241.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,497,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,205,000 after buying an additional 10,954,420 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $67,519,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth $54,697,000. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 3,510,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,456,000 after buying an additional 805,657 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In other news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares in the company, valued at $1,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares in the company, valued at $1,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

GPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.46.

NYSE GPK opened at $22.28 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Further Reading

