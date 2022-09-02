Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,275 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,775 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.9% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $114,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $24,401,940,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,872,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,868,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $260.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.26. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

