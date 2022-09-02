Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Griffon were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Griffon by 92.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Griffon during the first quarter worth about $234,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Griffon by 21.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 447,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 79,599 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Griffon by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Griffon by 6.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.98.

Griffon Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.02%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Griffon from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

