Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Holdings Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,203,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 75,220 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $37,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Grifols by 16.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Grifols by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in Grifols by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 20,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Grifols by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Grifols by 3,985.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 39,376 shares in the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Grifols, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GRFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Grifols in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.77.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

