GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 30,913 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $523,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. 22.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

MBIN opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.21. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 45.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

About Merchants Bancorp



Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

