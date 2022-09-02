GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 24.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Robert Half International Price Performance

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $76.97 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average is $95.25.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

