GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Unitil by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Unitil by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Unitil by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Unitil by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UTL opened at $53.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $852.26 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.39. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $61.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.78.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UTL shares. Bank of America downgraded Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

