GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 4,071 PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 73.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCH. StockNews.com cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

