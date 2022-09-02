GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 111.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Yandex were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Yandex by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,086,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,221,000 after buying an additional 3,970,234 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Yandex by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,315,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,082,000 after buying an additional 91,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Yandex by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,270,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $197,874,000 after buying an additional 26,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yandex in the 4th quarter worth about $180,043,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Yandex by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,570,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,010,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

