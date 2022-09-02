GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 13,512.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,552,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,363 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,339,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,752 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,788,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 3,826.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 481,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 469,614 shares during the period. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,149,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tenneco in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE TEN opened at $18.79 on Friday. Tenneco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.82.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

