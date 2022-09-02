GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,195,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DLR opened at $122.00 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.63 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.14.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

