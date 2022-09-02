GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 1,217.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in YETI by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI opened at $36.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average of $50.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.42. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. YETI’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on YETI from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on YETI from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

