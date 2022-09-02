GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 10,036 Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter worth $5,101,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,946,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,039,000 after purchasing an additional 198,202 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100,213 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.
Unisys Stock Performance
Unisys stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $627.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.70. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11.
Unisys Profile
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unisys (UIS)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.