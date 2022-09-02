GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 10,036 Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter worth $5,101,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,946,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,039,000 after purchasing an additional 198,202 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100,213 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Stock Performance

Unisys stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $627.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.70. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

