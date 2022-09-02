GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 25,021 Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 22.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 12.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 199.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 42,690 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of CRBU opened at $10.52 on Friday. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Caribou Biosciences

CRBU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

In other Caribou Biosciences news, insider Steven Kanner sold 43,248 shares of Caribou Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $485,242.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,389,101.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

