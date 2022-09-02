GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 3,383 New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,383 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

NEWR stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.29. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.68 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $115,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Staples sold 6,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $426,846.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $115,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,265 shares of company stock worth $7,380,928 over the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New Relic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

