GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 34,629 Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 34,629 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUOT. Engaged Capital LLC increased its position in Quotient Technology by 929.3% during the 4th quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 6,107,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,836 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,260,000. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,981,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 2,588.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 459,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 442,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,255,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after buying an additional 434,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 25,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 360,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,253.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $88,600. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quotient Technology Stock Down 4.3 %

QUOT stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.01. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $7.92.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 39.91% and a negative net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QUOT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

