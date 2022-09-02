GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Position in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) by 171.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,143 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Dolphin Entertainment were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 45,008 shares during the period. 21.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dolphin Entertainment from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Dolphin Entertainment stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

