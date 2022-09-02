GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in monday.com were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the first quarter worth $443,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the first quarter valued at $484,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of monday.com by 71.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of monday.com by 495.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $110.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.26. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $85.75 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 2.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.34. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

About monday.com

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.