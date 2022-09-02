GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $211,000 Holdings in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) by 194.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,953 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Passage Bio were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PASG. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the first quarter valued at $402,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $20,428,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 847.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 340,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Passage Bio stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.06. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49.

Passage Bio ( NASDAQ:PASG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Passage Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Passage Bio to $11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Passage Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

