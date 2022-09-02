GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 47,546 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Meritor were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 6,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meritor in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of MTOR opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. Meritor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

