GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $216,000 Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Masimo were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,026,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,740,000 after acquiring an additional 133,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Masimo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $498,818,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,840,000 after buying an additional 149,083 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 855,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,497,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,760,000 after buying an additional 13,952 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $146.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $112.07 and a twelve month high of $305.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MASI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

