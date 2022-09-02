GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,702,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,057,000 after purchasing an additional 187,610 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,333,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,068,000 after buying an additional 474,285 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,556,000 after buying an additional 493,579 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,018,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,341,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 709,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,486,000 after buying an additional 179,614 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

About Euronet Worldwide

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $88.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.77 and a 1-year high of $149.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.79 and its 200-day moving average is $113.53.

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.