GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $227,000 Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMG opened at $126.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.14 and a 200 day moving average of $130.17. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.57 and a 12 month high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 22.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

