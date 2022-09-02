GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $232,000 Stake in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,928 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in HeadHunter Group were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 591.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,625,000 after buying an additional 244,873 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,068,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,762,000 after purchasing an additional 103,984 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 537,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,473,000 after purchasing an additional 191,373 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 612,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,295,000 after purchasing an additional 227,976 shares in the last quarter. 32.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

HeadHunter Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HHR opened at $15.03 on Friday. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $761.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with value-added services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.