GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $213,000 in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,102,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,270,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cannonball Research lowered shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.93.

NYSE:NYT opened at $30.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.01. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.53.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $555.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.74 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

