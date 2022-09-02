GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $216,000 in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 101,313 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $2,608,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,264 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 46,097 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NAT stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. The company has a market cap of $479.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.11. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 189.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Nordic American Tankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

