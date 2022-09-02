GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $220,000 in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GMRE. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 17.5% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GMRE. B. Riley lowered their target price on Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $703.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 442.13%.

About Global Medical REIT

(Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.